Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,186 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.48. The company had a trading volume of 245,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,039,234. The stock has a market cap of $196.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.