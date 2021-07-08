Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Robust organic growth, including the expansion of the microelectronics business, is aiding Mercury Systems’ growth. Strong demand for products resulting in significant deal wins, which is driving sales. Moreover, modernization in radar, electronic warfare and C4I is high, providing the company with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, and mission computing and embedded rugged service. Domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid long-term relationship with defense prime contractors. However, though Mercury has been steadily winning development contracts from the federal government, these low-margin deals are likely to affect its profitability in the long run. Also, intense competition from CACI and SAIC is a concern. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.25.

MRCY opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 21.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 90.0% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.