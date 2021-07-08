Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Stake Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Meritor were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 17.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 6,355.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTOR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.