Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.60. 14,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,606. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $207.54 and a fifty-two week high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 475.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.32.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total value of $183,852.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,159 shares in the company, valued at $8,294,392.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 1,211 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $309,616.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,589.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,648 shares of company stock worth $6,069,294 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

