Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock.

Shares of MTR stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 24.55 ($0.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,122. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.11. Metal Tiger has a 1 year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 34.50 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 31.87 and a quick ratio of 31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.28 million and a P/E ratio of 9.82.

Metal Tiger Company Profile

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

