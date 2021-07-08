Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock.
Shares of MTR stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 24.55 ($0.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,122. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.11. Metal Tiger has a 1 year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 34.50 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 31.87 and a quick ratio of 31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.28 million and a P/E ratio of 9.82.
Metal Tiger Company Profile
