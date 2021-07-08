Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.90 million.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-$3.750 EPS.

Shares of MEI stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,380. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

In related news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $751,460 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

