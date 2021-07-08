Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.680-$0.800 EPS.
Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $50.19.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $751,460. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.