Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.680-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

In related news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $751,460. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

