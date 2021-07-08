Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70,686 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE MTD opened at $1,435.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,314.99. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $811.97 and a 1-year high of $1,436.81.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total value of $6,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,342,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.