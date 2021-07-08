MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Given New $17.00 Price Target at B. Riley

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,133,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 3,043,075 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 13,851.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,825,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,463,000 after buying an additional 2,805,534 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 368.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,101,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after buying an additional 2,439,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 36.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

