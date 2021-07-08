MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,352 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after purchasing an additional 702,878 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $90,540,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,137,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after buying an additional 62,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after buying an additional 51,475 shares during the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $20.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $619.04. The stock had a trading volume of 27,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,751. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.96.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.