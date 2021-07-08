Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE HIE opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 136,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,252.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

