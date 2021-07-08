MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) CEO Robert P. Capps Purchases 20,000 Shares

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) CEO Robert P. Capps purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MIND Technology stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,540. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.16. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIND. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MIND Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 238,000 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MIND Technology by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,631,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 220,211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MIND Technology by 25.8% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of MIND Technology by 58.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries. It develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

