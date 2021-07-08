MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.42

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 2458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $875,977,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in MINISO Group by 50.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,925,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,347,000 after buying an additional 2,325,350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MINISO Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,580,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,996,000 after buying an additional 197,329 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MINISO Group by 5,893.4% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,981,000 after buying an additional 2,946,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in MINISO Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after buying an additional 164,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

