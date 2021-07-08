Minter Network Market Capitalization Reaches $17.83 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $17.83 million and approximately $20,147.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00047472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00129469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00170414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00020155 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,397,345,828 coins and its circulating supply is 4,192,136,261 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

