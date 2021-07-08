MIR COIN Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $53,174.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00124969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00167922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,853.69 or 1.00128682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.81 or 0.00953367 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

