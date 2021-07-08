Mirror Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $15.54 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.66 or 0.00011273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $284.91 million and approximately $15.54 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00045892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00116603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00163362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,352.22 or 0.99515598 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.46 or 0.00945739 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.