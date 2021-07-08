Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Achieves Market Cap of $33.41 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 8th. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $33.41 million and approximately $117,865.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for about $143.64 or 0.00437775 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00124969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00167922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,853.69 or 1.00128682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.81 or 0.00953367 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 232,597 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

