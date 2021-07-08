MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $58.04 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 193,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,043,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.0% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $975,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.62. 12,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,693. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $201.41 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.