MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $6.53 Million Investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,000. SL Green Realty accounts for 0.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 25.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 65,417 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $366,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.2% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 27,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,896.9% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 362,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 343,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

SLG stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,219. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.00. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

