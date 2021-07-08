MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,887 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $11,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.63 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $62.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27.

