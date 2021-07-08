MML Investors Services LLC Buys 8,138 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

IYJ stock opened at $112.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.96. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

