MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 267 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $442.86 on Thursday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $270.85 and a 52 week high of $455.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.67.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

