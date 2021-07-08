MML Investors Services LLC Sells 19,537 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,537 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,152,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 162.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $62.40.

