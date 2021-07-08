Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.62% of Moelis & Company worth $21,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,539,000 after acquiring an additional 749,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $24,781,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,284,000 after acquiring an additional 385,624 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,511,000 after acquiring an additional 302,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,241,000 after acquiring an additional 143,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.17. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $79,899.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,368. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

