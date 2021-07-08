MonaCoin (MONA) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $88.25 million and $1.65 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00004081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,899.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,176.50 or 0.06615544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.78 or 0.01500864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.48 or 0.00399652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00154462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.66 or 0.00634237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00431257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008481 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00346227 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.