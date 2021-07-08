Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MCRI. Truist upped their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

MCRI opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.85. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

