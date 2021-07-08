monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $215.55 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $256.16.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

