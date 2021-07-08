monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $248.00

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $248.00 and last traded at $248.00, with a volume of 2008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.23.

MNDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. monday.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

