Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Reduced by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261,300 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group owned approximately 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $44,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 450,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.89. The stock had a trading volume of 314,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

