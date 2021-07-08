Monetha 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $489,798.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, Monetha has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Monetha coin can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $489,798.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

