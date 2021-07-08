Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 20.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 37.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Monro by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $62.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Monro has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $72.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

