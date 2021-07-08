Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

MRCC opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 76.18% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 40,248 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,386,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 75,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

