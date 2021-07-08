Montrose Environmental Group’s (MEG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:MEG opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,882 shares of company stock worth $2,018,883. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 197,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

