Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 333 ($4.35).

MGAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of MGAM stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 363 ($4.74). 202,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,108. Morgan Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.77 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 375.50 ($4.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 341.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

