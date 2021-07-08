Morgan Stanley Raises American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $21.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 500,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,783,642. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.61. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,140,000 after purchasing an additional 265,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

