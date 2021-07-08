MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $18.96

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $19.73. MorphoSys shares last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 206 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

