Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.47% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

NYSE MSI opened at $224.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.19. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $224.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,415 over the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

