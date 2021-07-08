Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stake Reduced by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Movado Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Movado Group by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

MOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,083.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,162. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOV opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $696.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.24. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

