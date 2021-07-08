MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.90. The stock had a trading volume of 852,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,541. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

