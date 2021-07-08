Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $55.01 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $515,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,588.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $335,392.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

