Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $308,000 Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

B stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.33.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

B has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

