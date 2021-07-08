Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,047 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 360,721 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 68.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 666,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 270,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $240,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,824.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

