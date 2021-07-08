Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NEPH opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.01 million, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 7.09. Nephros has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPH. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in Nephros by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nephros during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nephros by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nephros by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

