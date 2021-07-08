Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at $684,814.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,484.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,022 shares of company stock worth $815,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of RDN opened at $21.94 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.