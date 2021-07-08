Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,174.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $752.10 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,169.22.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.