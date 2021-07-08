Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $923,000 Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 87,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.10% of OneSpaWorld as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

OSW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $794.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.57.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.