New World Advisors LLC Invests $300,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,492,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,897,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $191,123,000.

IEFA traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.27. 7,414,440 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88.

