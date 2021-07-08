New World Advisors LLC Sells 402 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New World Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $3.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.37. The stock had a trading volume of 262,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,203. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.56. The company has a market capitalization of $344.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.33 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

