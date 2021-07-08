Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,840 shares of company stock worth $3,819,344. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.99. 173,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,976,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.04. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

