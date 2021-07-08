NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

NREF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE:NREF opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.54. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 889.18 and a quick ratio of 889.18.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 112.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

